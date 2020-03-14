Apple temporarily closes stores outside China

Apple plans to temporarily close all of its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The company announced the plan on Friday to close all stores outside of Greater China until March 27.

Team members in the company's offices worldwide will work remotely if their job allows, and those required to be on site are advised to maximize interpersonal space.

Apple said it will roll out new health screenings and temperature checks in all of its offices, and hourly workers will continue to be paid as usual.

In addition, the company has expanded is leave policies to accommodate personal and family health circumstances created by the pandemic including recovering from illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining or childcare challenges due to school closures.

In the meantime, people can still shop on apples online stores which will remain open.

