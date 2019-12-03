Apple is giving out its own music awards

MTV and Billboard have some competition. Apple is now giving out its own music awards.

The tech giant announced the winners of the first ever Apple Music Awards Monday. Each winner will receive a 12-inch disc of silicon suspended between a polished sheet of glass.

Apple says the award is inspired by the same chips that power digital music devices.

Winners this year are singer Billie Eilish who received the top honor, "The Global Artist of the Year." Singer and rapper Lizzo was awarded "Breakthrough Artist of the Year." Lil Nas X won "Song of the Year" for "Old Town Road."

Winners were determined by the number of customer downloads.

