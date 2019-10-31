Apple eyes subscription iPhone plan

Why own when you can lease access?

It's a trend Apple may be considering...

Investors have long wanted Apple to use a subscription based service for access to iPhones.

Under the plan, Apple would bundle hardware upgrades with services like iCloud storage or Apple TV+ for a single monthly fee.

This would switch iPhone sales from a transactional model to a subscription model.

That could mean a constant revenue stream for Apple, and the consumer would get upgrades as new phones are released.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

