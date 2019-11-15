Apple boots vaping apps from app store

You won't find vaping apps in the Apple app store any more.

Apple announced Friday it has removed 181 apps that target or promote vape products to help discourage people from vaping.

According to Apple, the apps represented less than one percent of the 1.8 million apps available to Apple users.

Back in June, Apple banned the promotion of vaping products in its app store, so it was just a matter of time before those apps were removed.

The CDC has confirmed almost 2,200 cases and 42 deaths from vaping-related lung injuries.

