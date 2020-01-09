Applause for US firefighters as they arrive at Sydney's airport

American firefighters received a loud, standing ovation when they arrived in Australia on Thursday.

Australia is fighting wild fires on both coasts and over nine million acres have been destroyed, along with 27 people confirmed dead, and millions of animals killed. (Source NBC)

So Australians were especially appreciative of their U.S. mates coming to help.

The video you can see was taken by a fire commissioner of the New South Wales Fire Service and posted on his Twitter feed.

In many ways, the Americans are returning the favor. because Australia has been sending firefighters to the States for more than 15 years.

The most recent example was in August 2018 when 138 of them helped fight wildfires in California.

The head of the New South Wales rural fire service says the applause at the airport reflects the gratitude and admiration all Australians have for the Americans' generosity and assistance.

