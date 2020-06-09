Appeals court: State can keep a lid on tax credit details

The Michigan appeals court has rejected an effort to cast light on significant state tax credits granted to General Motors by the state.

The court said state law allows the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to withhold certain information about tax credits when presented with a public records request.

Some information was released in January in an unrelated action while the appeal was pending.

The public records lawsuit was filed by Detroit activist David Sole. His attorney, Jerome Goldberg, said a favorable opinion from the appeals court could have opened the door to learning about tax credits extended to other businesses. Goldberg says, “People have a right to know about it.”

