Appeals court: Michigan gyms, fitness center remain closed

A federal appeals court has halted a lower judge’s order and kept closed gyms and fitness centers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed months ago to curb the coronavirus. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 late Wednesday to grant an emergency stay sought by the governor. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said last week that gyms could reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Whitmer had planned to reopen gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys by July 4 if coronavirus case trends remain favorable. In less-populous northern Michigan, gyms and fitness centers got the green light on June 10.

