App uses DNA to show good food choices

A company in London says its app can help you choose food at the grocery store that's healthier for you--all from your DNA.

"Dnanudge" says it will analyze a customer's DNA in less than an hour and then fir the customer with a wristband that will give advice on what food to buy.

Customers can scan any food in a grocery store and instantly see if the food is recommended based on the customer's DNA.

"So the customer with their DNA band can go up to a product. they can scan this product. if it's green for them, that means it's okay. it's healthier. if it's red as this product is, it means it's not so healthy," Chris Toumazou, Dananudge CEO, said.

The company's CEO said the goal of the app is not to tell people what they can and can't eat, but to show them better food choices based on the DNA and lifestyle.

