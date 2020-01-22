App lets you order snow removal service

There's a new way to get your driveway or walkway cleared of snow without even stepping foot outside of your home.

A Michigan-based company has created an app that lets you order a snow removal service to do the work for you.

"We had this idea, you know, on a really snowy day that we're like...'wow...why don't we match people who want to shovel snow with people who need it done,'" said Ryan Crawley, co-founder of Quikplow.

Founders Steve McIsaac, Eric Ogg, Dan Smits and Crawley are all Michigan natives and have been working on the idea for two years.

"We kind of got together, we all have our day jobs, and we're like 'you know, what can we do that's something interesting and cool?' (and) this idea came up. You know, Uber is obviously kind of taken over a lot of different services. Not just them, but people like Shipt. They're really just trying to find people with the tools and matching them with people who need the tools," Crawley said.

And thus, the Quikplow app was born. The business decided to partner up with a digital company in Grand Rapids to help build the company.

"Kyros is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They really put our ideas into life and created this app hand in hand with us working together," Crawley said.

He said that overnight it seems like Quikplow has taken off.

"We're over 12,000 downloads right now. We have just under 1,500 service providers from shovelers to snow blowers and guys with plows," Crawley said.

Here's how it works. You download the app on your phone and enter your information. You can either sign up as a customer or a service provider. Once you sign up, you can get a quote on how much it would cost to clear your driveway or walkway.

"You let them know how long the driveway is -- we have a price-fixing tool. It's based on car width and car length-- that calculates the price," Crawley said.

From there they match you with a certified service provider.

Crawley said because the app is new, they are still working out a few bugs.

If you have any issues with receiving a text message after you enter your information, try re-entering your information.

For more information on Quikplow, click here.

