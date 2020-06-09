Anxiety screening for girls & women

Doctors may soon screen all women and teenage girls for anxiety.

A national panel of women's health experts is recommending the screening for all females 13 and over, including pregnant and post-partum women.

That's because recent studies show about 40% of women experience anxiety, but only 20% seek care.

The screening will involve a brief questionnaire that describes symptoms of anxiety.

The results will allow doctors to identify a problem and begin appropriate treatment.

The study was led by researchers from the Women's Preventive Services Initiative and published in 'Annals of Internal Medicine.'

