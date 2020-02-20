Antibiotics linked to birth defects.

A new study reveals taking certain antibiotics during early pregnancy may increase the risk of major birth defects.

The warning involves macrolide antibiotics like erythromycin and azithromycin.

They are often used in patients who are allergic to penicillin.

Researchers found the use of macrolides in the first trimester of pregnancy was linked to a higher risk of birth defects especially in the heart compared to penicillin.

They say macrolides should be used with caution in expectant mothers.

The study was led by researchers at University College London and published in 'The BMJ.'

