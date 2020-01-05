Anti-war protests held across U.S.

As a funeral procession for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was held in Iraq, dozens of anti-war protests were held across the U.S. Saturday.

The rallies were in protest of the Trump administration's killing of Soleimani, as well as the decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East.

President Trump has said the killing of general Soleimani was not designed to start a war with Iran but to stop a war.

Organizers of a protest in New York City disagree.

"The strike on, and the assassination really, of Major General Qassem Soleimani was designed to box in Iran, to try to create more of war and danger; a drastic escalation that could spill over into many countries after the wake of 25 years following the 2003 invasion that's been so destructive, certainly in the Middle East, but also for many here in the United States," said Eugene Puryear with the ANSWER Coalition.

Other demonstrations took place in Miami, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.