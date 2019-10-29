Anti-inflammatory medications could help treat depression.

That's according to a new study from Australia.

It showed anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen, omega-3's and statins were 52% more effective in reducing depression symptoms than a placebo.

The effects were even stronger when these drugs were added to standard anti-depressant treatment.

The study was led by researchers at University of Sydney Medical School (AUS) and published in 'Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry.'

