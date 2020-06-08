Anti-depressants and pregnancy

New research suggests taking antidepressants during pregnancy may pose some risks to newborns.

The UC San Diego study looked at over 15-thousand pregnancies in which the mother took antidepressants.

It showed babies born to these women had an increased risk for respiratory distress.

And women who took higher doses were more likely to have a pre-term birth than those on lower doses.

Experts say depression or anxiety may partially explain these findings, but encourage women to discuss the risks of antidepressants with their ob-gyn.

The study was led by researchers at UC San Diego and published in 'Pediatrics.'

