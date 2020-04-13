Anti-LGBT discrimination ballot drive moves to e-signatures

A group spearheading a ballot drive to add LGBT anti-discrimination protections to Michigan’s civil rights law is moving to collect voter signatures online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fair and Equal Michigan says Monday the electronic petition campaign is believed to be the first in state history.

The group says the strategy is legal and secure. People who want to sign can go to a website with a two-factor authentication system and enter their driver’s license or state ID card number to be cross-checked against the voter file.

The ballot committee has until late May to collect about 340,000 valid signatures.

