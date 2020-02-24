Another electric scooter brand will roll into Lansing

A new wave of e-scooters is set to hit the streets of Lansing and East Lansing. Gotcha, a mobility-as-a-service company, confirmed to News 10 on Monday that they will bring their GPS-enabled products to the area some time this spring.

In other areas of the country, use typically costs $1 to unlock a scooter, with an additional 15-cent charge for each minute of service. Normal hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Scooters feature enhanced side lights, a charging port on the handle bar, and large airless tires. The machines can reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour.

Users will be able to access the scooters through the GotchaApp, which can be found in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

