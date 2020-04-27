Another day with high temperatures in the low 60s

High temperatures Sunday were in the low 60s and similar temperatures are expected this afternoon. Temperatures should be able to climb to the mid 60s Tuesday. Cooler air returns for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Today starts off with some sunshine. The clouds roll in this afternoon with rain showers returning towards evening. The rain showers should move out around midnight. Tuesday we see a mix of clouds and sun. Rain showers are expected on and off Tuesday night through Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.