Another day under the clouds

The clouds hold on for most of the day with the chance of some patchy drizzle early in the day. We may see a few breaks develop in the clouds late afternoon or this evening. High temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the low 30s.

Some sunshine returns to the area for Thursday and Friday. With the return of some sunshine temperatures climb to the upper 50s. High temperatures stay in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. A few rain showers are expected Saturday. Some sunshine returns for Sunday.

