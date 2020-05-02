Another airline requires face masks

Starting May 11, Southwest Airlines passengers will have to wear face masks. Employees will have to wear masks, too.

The new rules that came out Friday also suggested flyers bring their own hand sanitizer.

If you forget your mask, they'll have one for you.

Southwest also says they've put some strict cleaning and safety practices in place between flights at gates, ticket counters and baggage claims.

They say they're also going to limit the number of passengers on each plane and change up boarding procedures.

