Another Secretary of State system failure blamed for longer lines

Lines were longer than normal at Michigan Secretary of State branches statewide after cameras weren't working.

The Secretary of State office told News 10 the cameras went offline after a vender made a patch to branch computers over the weekend.

That patch was uninstalled to get the cameras to work.

Most cameras were working by 12:30 p.m. Monday, but at that point, drivers were looking at six-hour wait times for any transaction.

"I'm giving up and going home," said Rodger Scott.

Scott was just one of thousands of people who spent Monday at SOS branches across Michigan.

"We started out in Owosso because we figured they weren't busy," said Scott.

He then went to the branch on Michigan Avenue, where drivers were waiting in line for an hour to be told it would be another five hours to get anything done.

"So we figure Mason can't be that busy, lets go to Mason," Scott said.

It wasn't much better there either.

"It is my only day off and I've already spent most of the day off. I've got until Sunday to get the license," said Scott.

Scott and many frustrated drivers gave up.

"Because I've got stuff to do and I've got a deadline to have it done by," said Aaron Piper.

"It is frustrating because this a service that all Michigan residents need to get to work, to get to whatever they need to do," Naomi Gauldin.

Gauldin said more branch employees could help.

"It's a waste of time because I'm not able to get done what I need to get done today," said Gauldin.

However, Scott said the state should go back to the drawing board.

"Modern technology has gone too far. I really believe it has. There are so many ways it can go down and they need to come up with a better system than this," said Scott.

Only transactions that required the taking of a photograph were affected by this morning's outage.

Online and kiosk transactions are not affected.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.