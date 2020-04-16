Annual cherry festival in Traverse City canceled for 2020

The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City has been canceled for 2020 due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.

It's been a major northern Michigan summer destination for decades. Organizers said they're not confident that it would be safe to gather during the first week of July.

The event coincides with July 4 and is a major tourist draw. It features parades, fireworks, concerts, farm tours, a carnival midway and pie-eating contests.

Area hotels are packed. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels put on an air show.

