Annual Maple Syrup Festival is here

The 46th annual Maple Syrup Festival is coming back to town this weekend.

This year, five new hands-on stations are being added. Those events are:

● A Historic Sap Sled & Hitching Demo, with executive director Liz Roxberry’s miniature horse Leo

● A Maple Tree ID station to learn from experts how to tell if your tree is good for tapping

● A Novelty Syrup station to taste the differences between syrups from different trees

● A Sumac Spile Making activity and Historic Syrupping Tools display

● A Sap Sucker informational and crafting station highlighting animals that drink sap

"We have a syrup tasting station. So we all know maple syrup, but what does birch taste like? What does hickory syrup taste like? You'll get a chance to try a drop of those," said Alexa Seeger, event manager.

The festival is expected to bring around 2,000 people to experience Mid-Michigan's own "Liquid Gold."

Other events at the festival include:

● Locally-sourced treats like maple creme, maple cotton candy and maple syrup

● Syrup making demonstrations and hands-on activities like tree tapping or carrying sap buckets with yokes

● The fundraiser breakfast “Flapjacks for Fenner” with Guinness World Record Flapjack Flippers, Chris Cakes serving up pancakes with high flying antics. All-you-can-eat pancakes are served with Michigan maple syrup, coffee, orange juice and a side of sausage. Tickets are $10 for ages 5+ and $5 for ages 4 and under and benefit Fenner Conservancy

“A sugar shack smells like the salty-smoke scent of a wood fire intermixed with sucrose and maple sap’s faint, woodsy smell, like freshly fallen leaves. But for me, it smells like childhood. The smell of boiling sap down to maple syrup brings back memories of being hoisted onto my dad’s shoulders to peak in the sugar shack’s ventilation windows to see the syrupping process,” event manager Alexa Seeger said. “The sugar shack is still operating, along with many of our time-tested activities, but we are excited to incorporate these new opportunities for learning and memory-making.”

The festival will take place this Saturday, March 7 from 11 to 5 p.m. at the Fenner Nature Center.

For more information, click here, or call 517-483-4224.

