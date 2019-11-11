An open letter to Zachary Winston from brother Cassius

The brother of Michigan State basketball player, Cassius Winston, died on Saturday night.

Cassius wrote a letter to his brother on Monday and posted it on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "I love you bro, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy."

He promised in the letter that if he ever ran into someone in the same type of situation that he'd try to help him, "save them."

He said he wouldn't replace his brother or change any "single thing about you, not one."

He called his brother "Smoothie," and said "the only reason I can sit here and still stand is because I know you not in no more pain."

Humorously, he added that when he sees his brother again that he will beat his "ass."

He ended the letter by wishing Zachary had a different ending. And signed it, "#LuvSmoothie."

19-year-old Zachary Winston was hit by an oncoming train in Albion, officials say it wasn't accidental.

Zachary was a sophomore at Albion and a student athlete.

Cassius played for MSU on Sunday night, getting 17 points and 11 assists to lift No. 1 Michigan State to an emotional 100-47 victory over Binghamton in the Spartans' home opener.

The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary's honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State's first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.