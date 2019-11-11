An open letter to Zachary Winston from brother Cassius

The Winston brothers pose for a photo before the Michigan State/Albion exhibition game on October, 29th 2019. L to R: Khy, Zachary, Cassius (Source WILX)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:29 PM, Nov 11, 2019

EAST LANSING, MI. (WILX) -- The brother of Michigan State basketball player, Cassius Winston, died on Saturday night.

Cassius wrote a letter to his brother on Monday and posted it on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "I love you bro, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy."

He promised in the letter that if he ever ran into someone in the same type of situation that he'd try to help him, "save them."

He said he wouldn't replace his brother or change any "single thing about you, not one."

He called his brother "Smoothie," and said "the only reason I can sit here and still stand is because I know you not in no more pain."

Humorously, he added that when he sees his brother again that he will beat his "ass."

He ended the letter by wishing Zachary had a different ending. And signed it, "#LuvSmoothie."

19-year-old Zachary Winston was hit by an oncoming train in Albion, officials say it wasn't accidental.

Zachary was a sophomore at Albion and a student athlete.

Cassius played for MSU on Sunday night, getting 17 points and 11 assists to lift No. 1 Michigan State to an emotional 100-47 victory over Binghamton in the Spartans' home opener.

The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary's honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State's first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

View this post on Instagram

Ima put this on here cause I need you to read it, and I feel like this the best way for it to get to you. I love you bro, w everything I have in my entire body. I love you so much, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy and wouldn’t think twice. I understand it was to much, I understand I really do and yo story won’t end here. I can promise you that, the next time I run into someone in your situation ima save them, cause that’s wha you would want me to do. I wish it was a term that goes deeper then brother, cause that’s what’s you are to me, 1/3 of my heart. And I’m struggling because there is nothing that can replace that Smoothie. I need you, I miss you. But I’m so proud of you, bro you fought every demon w everything you had in you. You went to war w yourself every single day not knowing if you could win that battle. And you won time after time. You stood tall and you let your family love you, you gave me everything I asked for, just one day you didn’t have enough strength. And that’s ok man, that’s really ok, ppl can’t go through wha you went through, you are the strongest, wisest, kindest, most caring person. The best brother/ gang member I could ever ask for. And I wouldn’t replace you or change any single thing about you. Not one. I don’t like doing these cause I feel like they for show, but I need to you to read this Smoothie and I need you to know, that I love you and I care for you. And the only reason I can sit here and still stand is because I know you not in no more pain. The only reason I’m still standing. After that bro we really got beef, and when I see you again I’m beating yo ass. Cause it’s no way you got me out here trying to adjust to life w out you bro. This shit so deep bro we suppose to see all this out together. But we’ll have that convo the next time I see you Smoothie Bean. Rest up my baby and keep watching over us, save me a seat. And when it’s all said and done ima have so much to tell you. You gone already know but ima tell you anyway. Love you Gang member�� wish your story coulda had a diff ending, it’s ok tho enjoy it up there. Ima see you soon enough #LuvSmoothie��

A post shared by Cash�� (@cassiuswinston5) on

 