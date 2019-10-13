An intricate statue brings together Charlotte community members

Kayleigh Martin spent three months painstakingly welding an intricate art piece for her local 4-H club in 2018.

Since then, she's seen her hard work pay off in numerous ways.

The statue has been displayed in various locations, winning awards and then last fall placed it at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center with a 'For Sale' sign.

Heidi Hansen, a doctor who owns Balanced Health Chiropractic Center in Charlotte, saw the statue and immediately felt connected to it.

Hansen was in her local 4-H chapter growing up and always had a connection with the fine arts.

She bought the statue and arranged for it to stay at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.

"It just really embodies what we do in Charlotte in supporting our community," Hansen said. "I just saw the artistic work and the representation of the music as well as it was from a 4-H'er."

Martin says she drew inspiration for her statue from the New Orleans jazz culture.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the CPAC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the art piece finding it's forever home, and how it brought the Charlotte community together in an unexpected way.

