Amy Klobuchar headed to Michigan

Amy Klobuchar is headed to Michigan Friday with several events planned across the state.

She is coming on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign, according to a release sent to News 10.

Klobuchar is expected to make a labor visit in Detroit before hosting a "Women for Biden" event in Southfield, the release states.

The labor visit is expected to begin at 3:45 p.m. at MGM Grand, located on 1777 3rd Ave in Detroit.

The Women for Biden event is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Southfield Pavilion, located at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield.

The release said Klobuchar will also be in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

She will be hosting the "Get Out the Vote Event" at Creston Brewery, located at 1504 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

