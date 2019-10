If you use Amtrak a lot for travel, a deal is coming your way.

Amtrak is offering up a half-off deal for people booking one-way trips next month.

You have to book Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Wednesday, Oct. 23 for travel Nov. 11 through Nov. 29, however, Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27 are blacked out.

The sale is valid for most service, but some lines are excluded.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.