Ammo sales surge on coronavirus fear

Disinfectants and over the counter medicines aren't the only thing flying off store shelves because of the coronavirus.

Recent analysis shows that online ammunition sales have surged, too.

Ammo.com says it has seen a 68% increase in transactions comparing the first half and the second half of February.

Sales varied among calibers and brands.

Sales also varied by state, with North Carolina and Georgia coming in with the largest increases 179% and 169% respectively.

