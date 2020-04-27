New research from the Centers for Disease Control reveals Americans are sleeping less than a decade ago.
Current data show about 33% of adults get less than six hours of sleep a night
That's up from 29% in 2009.
Past studies have found too little sleep is linked to an increased risk of early death.
The study was led by researchers at the CDC.
Americans are sleeping less
