Americans are craving comfort foods, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of General Mills says cereal sales are increasing.

Some of the top brands... Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Lucky Charms!

There's also been a surge in dairy sales and sweets!

Ingredient seller McCormick is seeing an uptick in vanilla sales, an indication that Americans are baking more at home.

Sales of fresh and packaged bakery items are also reportedly flying off the shelves.

