Americans are concerned about covid-19 future

A new survey reveals about half of Americans believe the worst of the covid-19 outbreak is yet to come.

The poll was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, and included around 12-hundred adults.

80% of respondents were in favor of strict stay in place measures, but one in five said social distancing is causing more harm than good.

68% said they would be willing to share their covid test results with public health officials to help trace contacts.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.