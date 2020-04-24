A new survey reveals about half of Americans believe the worst of the covid-19 outbreak is yet to come.
The poll was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, and included around 12-hundred adults.
80% of respondents were in favor of strict stay in place measures, but one in five said social distancing is causing more harm than good.
68% said they would be willing to share their covid test results with public health officials to help trace contacts.
Americans are concerned about covid-19 future
