Americans are buying gifts, but expect a recession

More than 223 million Americans say they will purchase gifts this holiday season, even though many expect a recession in the new year.

A Nerdwallet survey found 37% of Americans think there will be a recession next year.

About 66 million Americans say they will spend less.

Roughly 48-million people are still paying off credit card debt from the 2018 holiday season.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.