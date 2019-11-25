Americans are buying gifts, but expect a recession

(Image Source: NBC)
Updated: Mon 2:19 PM, Nov 25, 2019

More than 223 million Americans say they will purchase gifts this holiday season, even though many expect a recession in the new year.
A Nerdwallet survey found 37% of Americans think there will be a recession next year.
About 66 million Americans say they will spend less.
Roughly 48-million people are still paying off credit card debt from the 2018 holiday season.
