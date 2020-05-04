American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt is released

The U.S. State Department says that an American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt for nearly a year without trial has been freed by Egyptian authorities and returned home to the United States.

Reem Desouky, 47, a dual Egyptian-American citizen and single mother from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had been arrested on arrival at the Cairo Airport with her teenage son in July 2019 and hauled off to Qanatir Prison outside the capital.

She faced charges of running a Facebook page critical of the Egyptian government. Human rights groups had denounced her detention as arbitrary and politically-motivated.

The incarceration of U.S. citizens in the country has drawn more intensive scrutiny since the death of a detained American earlier this year.

