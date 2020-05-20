American Red Cross shelters open to assist during flooding

The American Red Cross is doing its part to assist Mid-Michigan residents affected by the recent floods by opening shelters to safely house residents that have evacuated their homes.

"Our hearts are with the residents in the Midland area. Every person who needs a Red Cross service this week and, in the months to follow, will receive the help they need," said Mary Lynn Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Michigan Region. "We want everyone to know that the Red Cross has implemented additional safety and social distancing requirements to help keep people protected." Red Cross continues to work with local public health officials as COVID-19 restrictions are maintained.

Area residents who are evacuated from their homes are welcomed at the following locations:

-Coleman High School

4951 N. Lewis Road

Coleman, MI 48618

- North Midland Family Center

2601 E. Shearer Road

Midland, MI 48642

- Midland High School

1301 Eastlawn Drive

Midland, MI 48642

-West Midland Family Center

4011 W. Isabella Road

Shepherd, MI 48883

-Bullock Creek High School

1420 S. Badour Road

Midland, MI 48640

-Freeland High School

8250 Webster Road

Freeland, MI 48623

-Swan Valley High School

8380 Ohern Road

Saginaw, MI 48609

-Hemlock High School

733 N. Hemlock Road

Hemlock, MI 48626

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.