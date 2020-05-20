American Red Cross shelters open to assist during flooding

LANSING, MI (WILX) - The American Red Cross is doing its part to assist Mid-Michigan residents affected by the recent floods by opening shelters to safely house residents that have evacuated their homes.
"Our hearts are with the residents in the Midland area. Every person who needs a Red Cross service this week and, in the months to follow, will receive the help they need," said Mary Lynn Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Michigan Region. "We want everyone to know that the Red Cross has implemented additional safety and social distancing requirements to help keep people protected." Red Cross continues to work with local public health officials as COVID-19 restrictions are maintained.
Area residents who are evacuated from their homes are welcomed at the following locations:
-Coleman High School
4951 N. Lewis Road
Coleman, MI 48618
- North Midland Family Center
2601 E. Shearer Road
Midland, MI 48642
- Midland High School
1301 Eastlawn Drive
Midland, MI 48642
-West Midland Family Center
4011 W. Isabella Road
Shepherd, MI 48883
-Bullock Creek High School
1420 S. Badour Road
Midland, MI 48640
-Freeland High School
8250 Webster Road
Freeland, MI 48623
-Swan Valley High School
8380 Ohern Road
Saginaw, MI 48609
-Hemlock High School
733 N. Hemlock Road
Hemlock, MI 48626
