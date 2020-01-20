American Red Cross reports a critical shortage of blood

The American Red Cross is reporting a critical shortage of type O blood and is asking donors with type O to donate.

The Red Cross said they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for a patient in the case of an emergency.

According to the Red Cross, type O blood can be transfused to any patient and is a necessity in dire situations where medical professionals don't have the time to determine a patient's blood type.

When blood donations are short patients that need blood transfusions to survive may have to wait.

There are several upcoming and local blood donation opportunities, including with WILX News 10.

WILX and the American Red Cross are partnering for the Give Blood telethon and are urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure blood products are available for patients.

The Give Blood Telethon will occur Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WILX.

To make an appointment call into the station at 517-393-0110 or visit wilx.com and click the “Give Blood” banner on the home page.

There are other upcoming blood drivers.

Westphalia

1/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Pewamo Westphalia High School, 5101 Clintonia Road

Grand Ledge

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Dart Bank, 1020 Charlevoix Dr

1/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Grand Ledge High School, 225 W Kent St

East Lansing

1/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Michigan State University Life Science Building, 1355 Bogue Street

1/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., MSU Union, 49 Abbot Road

1/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., MSU Wilson Hall, Michigan State University, 219 Wilson Rd

1/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., MSU Brody Hall, 241 W Brody Road, MSU Brody Hall

1/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Michigan State University-Biomedical and Physical Science Building, 567 Wilson Rd

1/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Michigan State University International Center, 427 N Shaw Lane, Michigan State University

Lansing

1/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/22/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/23/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/24/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/25/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

1/29/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

Leslie

1/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Grand River Community Church, 2443 Olds Rd

Webberville

1/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Webberville High School, 309 East Grand River Road

Okemos

1/31/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Okemos Community Church, 4734 Okemos Road

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.