American Red Cross holding blood drive at Jackson College

Jackson College will be hosting a blood drive to help combat the severe shortage the American Red Cross is facing due to the coronavirus.

The American Red Cross is facing such a shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancelations, according to a news release sent to News 10.

To help the Red Cross out, Dr. Daniel J. Phelan, Jackson College president, will be allowing the drive to take place in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse, even though the campus is currently closed.

"I am assured that the Red Cross will deploy aggressive hygienic procedures to keep the environment safe for all," Phelan said.

According to the news release, the shortage is a national issue.

"You can still go out and give blood. We're worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The blood drive will be held Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for the blood drive at Jackson College, click here.

