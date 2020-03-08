American Heart Association is celebrating International Women's Month with new initiative

It's International Women's Month and the American Heart Association is bringing awareness to the lack of women in clinical trials.

They say there's a huge difference in the number of men being tested for cardiovascular disease than there are women.

The American Heart Association is creating a new initiative called Project Baseline that they say will hopefully get more women involved.

"The American Heart Association created project baseline as a way top get research to go red and include more women in clinical trials and get more research on them because women are underrepresented in medical research," Kyleigh Wegener, Communications Associate at American Heart Association said.

Kyleigh Wegener says Project Baseline came after many women were being diagnosed with heart disease, but only a few were signing up to be a part of the treatment plan.

"The cardiovascular disease impacts more women than men, however, women make up less than 40 percent of all clinical trials and women of color actually make up less than 3 percent," Wegener said.

Wegener says it's not uncommon for women to go to the emergency room with cardiovascular problems, but get treated for something else.

She says this has a lot to do with a lack of women participating in clinical trials, so doctors don't know what to look for in women.

"Women should be involved in clinical trials because you don't treat heart disease the same way with every person and while women are underrepresented we cant always come to the best treatment plan," Wegener said.

She says women can also experience symptoms like nausea, back, and jaw pain and other symptoms that may not be found in men. She says she hopes the project will create an easy way for women to sign up for trials.

"Having people go onto projectbaseline.com/go red, women will be able to enroll in clinical research, they can provide research, and they can join different trials," Wegener said

Wegener says the site is completely confidential and the answers they receive go towards learning how to better treat heart disease.

Women can also choose to be a part of the project for as long as they want.

