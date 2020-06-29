American Airlines to resume full flights

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says the American Airlines has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Mon 11:06 AM, Jun 29, 2020

American Airlines will resume full flights starting July 1st.

The announcement came as the airline also touted enhanced cleaning protocols.

The airline is the first to seek the Global Bio-risk Advisory Council's star accreditation for its aircraft and lounges.

Beginning June 30, customers will be asked during the check-in process to certify they are free of COVID-19 symptoms.

The airline will continue to notify passengers when their planes are full and allow them to switch to less crowded flights at no extra cost through the end of September.

