Ambulance rolls over in intersection

An accident involving an ambulance occurred early Friday afternoon in Blackman Township.

The ambulance is on its side at Lawrence and Wildwood Avenue.

Matt Rose is the Jackson Community Ambulance Public Information Officer, and he said that the situation is still evolving.

He says there were two paramedics in the ambulance, no one else.

It's unclear if there are any injuries or other vehicles involved.

Rose said he got the call around 11 a.m. that the truck rolled over en route to an emergency.

Viewers have reported a black pick up at the scene with a dented front-end being towed.

This is a developing news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

