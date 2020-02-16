UPDATE: 2 missing girls, mom found dead after Amber Alert

UPDATE 2/16/20 -- The bodies of two missing girls and their mother have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday and canceled Sunday.

During a news conference early Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police said Amarah Banks, 26, was declared missing on February 9th.

While investigating, police discovered that Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, were also missing.

Police then said they were contacted by law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee, who said they had information on the father, Arzel Ivery, 25, who was last seen with all Amarah and the girls.

Milwaukee Police then traveled to Memphis, where Ivery was able to lead them to the garage where the three bodies were found.

At this time, it's unknown who the home and garage belong to.

Police are also unsure of the cause of death for all three victims.

Ivery was arrested in connection with the case and a felony aggravated battery charge was filed against him Saturday.

Police say homicide charges were expected to be filed against Ivery, who was in custody in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene Sunday and said autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

ORIGINAL POST 2/15/20 -- Your help is needed to find two missing children from Milwaukee who were last seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, February eighth.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, were last seen Saturday, Februray 8, at 1 a.m. with their mother, Amarah Banks, 26, at 5904 Sherman Boulevard.

Officials say the children, along with their mother, are believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

All three were last believed to be with Arzel Ivery, 25, who is already in custody.

Cameria, who is 2'5 and weighs about 50 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King long sleeve shirt with her brother's face, white pants, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Zaniya, who is also 2'5 and weighs about 50 pounds, didn't have a clothing description for when she was last seen.

In addition, their vehicle, a 2006 blue-green Saturn Vue with a Wisconsin license plate number of AHG-5167, has been found.

If you have any information on where they may be, you're asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405.