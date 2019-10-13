AMBER Alert remains active as search for 3-year-old girl kidnapped in Birmingham, Ala. continues

Authorities are continuing an extensive search for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney Monday morning.

Officials in Alabama issued an Amber Alert for Kamille McKinney, 3, who police believe was abducted. (Source: ALEA/WBRC)

Kamille was last seen in the Tom Brown Village community near the Avondale area around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She was playing with other children in a yard when a dark-colored SUV, believed to be an older model (2001-2006) Toyota Sequoia with beige trim, drove up and a woman grabbed her.

Birmingham police confirm a person of interest is in custody. The individual was taken into custody late Sunday night at Woodside Apartments in Center Point. Earlier Sunday, BPD released the photos below of the person of interest in the kidnapping.

Birmingham police say the Sequoia believed to be connected with the kidnapping was towed from the apartment complex. Police released the photos below of the vehicle. Police believe a black male and white female were in the vehicle at the time of the kidnapping.

Police say they have received reports that people in a vehicle may have tried to entice neighborhood children with candy, but have not confirmed those reports.

Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard print design and leopard print shorts with no shoes.

“I mean she’s three, man. She’s innocent,” says Kamille’s father. “I just want my baby back at the end of the day like anybody else would.”

Birmingham Police have offered an additional hotline number for people who see Kamille or have other information about the case. That number is (205) 297-8413. In addition, anyone one with any information may also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.

