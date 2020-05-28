Amazon to make 70% of new hires permanent

On the heels of today's news that millions more filed for unemployment last week, Amazon says it will make thousands of new hires permanent.

Amazon went on a hiring spree as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and more people shopped online.

Today Amazon said it would offer permanent jobs to 70% of the U.S. workforce it hired temporarily to meet the surge in demand.

That's 125-thousand permanent positions.

The decision is a sign that Amazon's sales have increased enough to justify an expanded workforce for order fulfillment.

