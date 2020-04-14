Amazon to hire additional 75,000

Amazon Fulfilment Warehouse, Photo Date: 1/14/15 / Cropped Photo: Scott Lewis / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Amazon is hiring an additional 75-thousand workers at its facilities, on top of the 100,000 new positions it created last month.
The e-commerce giant went on a hiring spree, adding warehouse and delivery workers across the country amid a surge in online shopping during the coronavirus outbreak.
Amazon says it continues to see increased demand and will continue to hire to help serve customers during this unprecedented time.
Amazon has also raised employees' hourly pay and doubled overtime pay for warehouse workers.
