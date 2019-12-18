Amazon strikes an unlikely partnership.

The e-commerce giant is turning to Sun Country Airlines, a small, Minneapolis-based carrier to help expand its package-delivery business.

Sun Country will start flying a fleet of 10 converted Boeing 737-800 freighters by the middle of 2020.

It's part of a plan Amazon announced earlier this year to expand Amazon Air with the leased single-aisle planes.

Sun Country will add 150 pilot jobs over the next 18 months, bringing its total to 500, to keep up with the extra flying Amazon will require.

