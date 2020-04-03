Amazon rolls out temperature checks; still hiring

Amazon is taking greater steps to protect warehouse workers following weeks of public outcry.

Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations & customer service says the company will start taking employees' temperatures when they report to work and supply them with face masks.

Temperature checks began last Sunday at select sites in the U.S.

They will now begin to roll out to Amazon's entire operations network.

The company also says it has hired 80-thousand of the 100-thousand it planned to hire in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.