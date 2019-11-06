Amazon one day delivery expansion

Amazon Prime free one-day delivery is expanding to millions of new products.

The online retail giant is expanding its one-day delivery option to Prime members to an additional 10-million products, including popular holiday gifts such as toys, games, and electronics.

Amazon has also expanded its Prime Free same-day delivery, bringing the convenience of doorstep delivery within hours to millions more members since last year.

This is in addition to free shipping on millions of items that all customers can enjoy year-round on orders over $25.

