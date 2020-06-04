Amazon gearing up for Summer sale

Amazon has set a date for its "Summer Sale" event that is designed to provide a boost for sellers feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's also in response to the delay of the company's annual Prime Day event.

In a notice sent to select sellers earlier this week, the "Fashion Summer Sale Event" will begin on June 22nd.

It is expected to run anywhere from seven to 10 days long.

Amazon is still finalizing details around the event, which isn't yet named.

The notice asked sellers to submit deals for items with a discount of at least 30%.

