Amazon facility coming to Delta Township

An Amazon facility is coming to Delta Township, a first for the area.

Located at 7009 Mount Hope Highway, the facility will act as a delivery hub.

It is expected to create 250 new jobs.

Employees will start at $15 an hour plus benefits.

There will also be school assistance tuition available for employees.

The facility is being currently being built but isn't expected to be completed for another few months.

Amazon isn't the only business that has settled into Mid-Michigan.

Wayfair and Mory Cros have created more than 500 jobs in the area.

Steve Japinga, vice president of public affairs for Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce said, "We're a hub for talent and we're seeing that."

Japinga said Lansing is a great place for Amazon to be because it has great access to the local airports.

Japinga said, "I always think the sky's the limit. And speaking of the sky, we have a great airport here that you know you don't always get bogged down on the cargo issues like other airports in our state, so we have close proximity to our airport and get those shipments out."

Applications for a job at Amazon will open March 11.

