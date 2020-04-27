Amazon extends wage increase for warehouse workers

Amazon is extending hourly wage increases for warehouse workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, Amazon announced it would raise pay for warehouse and delivery workers by $2 per hour in the United States.

The policy was set to expire at the end of April, but Amazon has extended it through at least May 16th.

Amazon says it has gone to "great lengths" to protect employees, but some of those employees have said the company hasn't done enough, and staged protests.

