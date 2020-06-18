Alzheimer's prevention

A new study suggests a combination of 5 healthy behaviors could greatly lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists looked at data from nearly 3-thousand adults.

Those who followed four, or all five healthy lifestyle traits were 60% less likely to develop Alzheimer's.

Those behaviors included physical activity, not smoking, light alcohol consumption, healthy diet, and cognitive activities.

The study was led by researchers at National Institutes of Health and published in 'Neurology.'

