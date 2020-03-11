Alzheimer's boom is coming, medical profession isn't prepared

Many doctors believe the medical profession is unprepared to meet the rising demand for Alzheimer's care.

That's according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association.

82% of primary care physicians say they're on the front lines of providing dementia and Alzheimer's care, but over a third admit they are never, or only sometimes comfortable making a diagnosis.

The report also reveals a drastic shortage of geriatric specialists in many states.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to nearly triple by 2050.

