Many doctors believe the medical profession is unprepared to meet the rising demand for Alzheimer's care.
That's according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association.
82% of primary care physicians say they're on the front lines of providing dementia and Alzheimer's care, but over a third admit they are never, or only sometimes comfortable making a diagnosis.
The report also reveals a drastic shortage of geriatric specialists in many states.
The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to nearly triple by 2050.
Alzheimer's boom is coming, medical profession isn't prepared
